Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor, Alaska

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Brian Dove discusses Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor (MSDDH) operations in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, July 1, 2023. MSDDH is an isolated duty detachment and the only Coast Guard presence for maritime issues within 600 miles of a major shipping route traversed by over 8,000 deep draft vessels a year. U.S Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 17:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|889587
|VIRIN:
|230701-G-TR299-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109749419
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|DUTCH HARBOR, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
