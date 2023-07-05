Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    DUTCH HARBOR, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Brian Dove discusses Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor (MSDDH) operations in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, July 1, 2023. MSDDH is an isolated duty detachment and the only Coast Guard presence for maritime issues within 600 miles of a major shipping route traversed by over 8,000 deep draft vessels a year. U.S Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 17:39
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: DUTCH HARBOR, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor, Alaska, by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    MSTC
    Dutch Harbor
    MSD
    Marine Science

