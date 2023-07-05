U.S. embedded health engagement team (EHET) distribute medical supplies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Peruvian Airmen assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force, Resolute Sentinel 23, distribute medical supplies to be used by personnel at Hospital Dos De Mayo, Lima, Peru, July 5, 2023, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges.