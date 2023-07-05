Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. embedded health engagement team (EHET) distribute medical supplies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIMA, PERU

    07.07.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. and Peruvian Airmen assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force, Resolute Sentinel 23, distribute medical supplies to be used by personnel at Hospital Dos De Mayo, Lima, Peru, July 5, 2023, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889574
    VIRIN: 230707-F-YR049-5001
    Filename: DOD_109749170
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: LIMA, PE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. embedded health engagement team (EHET) distribute medical supplies, by 1st Lt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SOUTHCOM
    #Partnership
    #AFSOUTH
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT