U.S. and Peruvian Airmen assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force, Resolute Sentinel 23, distribute medical supplies to be used by personnel at Hospital Dos De Mayo, Lima, Peru, July 5, 2023, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges.
Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 14:55
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|889574
VIRIN:
|230707-F-YR049-5001
Filename:
|DOD_109749170
Length:
|00:00:30
Location:
|LIMA, PE
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. embedded health engagement team (EHET) distribute medical supplies, by 1st Lt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
