    I MEF EOTG: TRAP Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5-9, 2023. EOTG conducted this training in order prepare 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment for TRAP missions during subsequent Marine expeditionary unit expedition exercises and while forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889570
    VIRIN: 230600-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_109749046
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, I MEF EOTG: TRAP Course, by LCpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    1st MARDIV
    Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel
    EOTG
    TRAP Course

