I MEF EOTG: TRAP Course

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5-9, 2023. EOTG conducted this training in order prepare 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment for TRAP missions during subsequent Marine expeditionary unit expedition exercises and while forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|06.09.2023
|07.07.2023 15:09
|Video Productions
|889570
|230600-M-FG738-1001
|DOD_109749046
|00:01:24
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|1
