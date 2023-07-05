I MEF EOTG: TRAP Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5-9, 2023. EOTG conducted this training in order prepare 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment for TRAP missions during subsequent Marine expeditionary unit expedition exercises and while forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles)