Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jackalope 23' Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Caroline Pinheiro, a maintainer with the California Air National Guard's 195th Wing, 261st Cyber Operations Squadron discusses her experience during a Field Training Exercise at Camp San Luis Obispo. Video by Master Sgt. David J. Loeffler - 195th Wing Public Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889565
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-WQ610-2102
    Filename: DOD_109748995
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jackalope 23' Exercise, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    as needed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT