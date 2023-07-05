Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jackalope 23' Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cameron Magpoc, a Radio Frequency Transmission Operator with the California Air National Guard's 195th Wing, 147th Combat Communications Squadron discusses his experience during a Field Training Exercise at Camp San Luis Obispo. Video by Master Sgt. David J. Loeffler - 195th Wing Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889563
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-WQ610-1201
    Filename: DOD_109748986
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jackalope 23' Exercise, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    as needed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT