Jackalope 23' Exercise

Senior Airman Cameron Magpoc, a Radio Frequency Transmission Operator with the California Air National Guard's 195th Wing, 147th Combat Communications Squadron discusses his experience during a Field Training Exercise at Camp San Luis Obispo. Video by Master Sgt. David J. Loeffler - 195th Wing Public Affairs
|06.23.2023
|07.07.2023 14:19
|Package
|889563
|230623-Z-WQ610-1201
|DOD_109748986
|00:01:12
|SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US
|1
|1
