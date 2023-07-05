Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rebuilding Hope: FEMA Allocates $810 Million for Post-Earthquake Reconstruction in Southern Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.05.2023

    Video by Alvin Baez Hernandez 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2023 - After the 2020 earthquakes, which mainly affected the towns of the south of the island, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated over $810 million for this region. The funds correspond to some 750 projects, mostly for permanent works such as the reconstruction of public buildings, educational institutions and other spaces in the communities.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889553
    VIRIN: 230105-D-EV711-7089
    Filename: DOD_109748846
    Length: 00:05:57
    Language: Spanish
    Location: PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rebuilding Hope: FEMA Allocates $810 Million for Post-Earthquake Reconstruction in Southern Puerto Rico, by Alvin Baez Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

