SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2023 - After the 2020 earthquakes, which mainly affected the towns of the south of the island, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated over $810 million for this region. The funds correspond to some 750 projects, mostly for permanent works such as the reconstruction of public buildings, educational institutions and other spaces in the communities.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889553
|VIRIN:
|230105-D-EV711-7089
|Filename:
|DOD_109748846
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rebuilding Hope: FEMA Allocates $810 Million for Post-Earthquake Reconstruction in Southern Puerto Rico, by Alvin Baez Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT