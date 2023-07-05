Rebuilding Hope: FEMA Allocates $810 Million for Post-Earthquake Reconstruction in Southern Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2023 - After the 2020 earthquakes, which mainly affected the towns of the south of the island, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated over $810 million for this region. The funds correspond to some 750 projects, mostly for permanent works such as the reconstruction of public buildings, educational institutions and other spaces in the communities.