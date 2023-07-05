USACE Buffalo Conducts Helicopter Lift - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a helicopter lift of construction equipment and materials at Mount Morris Dam, New York on June 20, 2023. The dam is undergoing repairs and reinforcement to one of their tunnels first identified during an annual inspection. Located on the Genesee River the dam has provided flood risk management since it’s construction in 1952. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)