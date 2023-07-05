Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo Conducts Helicopter Lift - B-Roll

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a helicopter lift of construction equipment and materials at Mount Morris Dam, New York on June 20, 2023. The dam is undergoing repairs and reinforcement to one of their tunnels first identified during an annual inspection. Located on the Genesee River the dam has provided flood risk management since it’s construction in 1952. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889550
    VIRIN: 230620-D-ZQ575-5225
    Filename: DOD_109748822
    Length: 00:11:50
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Buffalo District

