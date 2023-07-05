Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Featuring Retired Command Sergeant Major Jeff Mellinger
    The last continuously serving enlisted draftee

    The U.S. Army celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the all-volunteer force.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 12:59
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DC, US

    All-Volunteer Force
    weeklyvideos
    BAYCB
    AVF
    AVF 50

