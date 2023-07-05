Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD UNIFIED VISION phase 2, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Laramie Grisba, a radio frequency transmission systems specialist, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma provides an understanding of what the objectives were for the team sent to Coldfoot, Alaska as part of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD UNIFIED VISION Phase 2 on June 11, 2023. The exercise enabled the team to test a wide array of high frequency radio devices and other various communication systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)