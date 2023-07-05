U.S. Air Force Col. Damion Holtzclaw, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, and Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz, 386th AEW public affairs specialist, met with our Danish counterparts to unbox and taste a Danish meal ready to eat (MRE) to see how it compares to the U.S. version at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 5, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889524
|VIRIN:
|230705-F-GK113-4507
|Filename:
|DOD_109748480
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Danish MRE Reveal, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
