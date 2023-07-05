Danish MRE Reveal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Damion Holtzclaw, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, and Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz, 386th AEW public affairs specialist, met with our Danish counterparts to unbox and taste a Danish meal ready to eat (MRE) to see how it compares to the U.S. version at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 5, 2023.