Danish MRE Reveal

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Damion Holtzclaw, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, and Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz, 386th AEW public affairs specialist, met with our Danish counterparts to unbox and taste a Danish meal ready to eat (MRE) to see how it compares to the U.S. version at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 5, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 09:47
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    CENTCOM
    Danish
    AFCENT
    Denmark
    Partnerships
    Kuwait
    weeklyvideos

