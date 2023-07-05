Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF Africa Minute: Episode 04

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.07.2023

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing some of the month's Command highlights. "SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 04" highlights the following activities:
    1. African Lion in Morocco, Tunisia, and Ghana
    2. 173rd's D-Day Commemoration in Picauville, France
    3. Medical Readiness Exercise in Bujumbura, Burundi
    4. 173rd's Exercise Adriatic Strike in Postojna, Slovenia
    5. U.S. Army Heritage 5k Run in Vicenza, Italy
    6. 173rd's Bayonet Week in Vicenza, Italy
    7. Caserma Del Din 10th Anniversary in Vicenza, Italy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889522
    VIRIN: 230707-A-QB331-1001
    Filename: DOD_109748470
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT