The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing some of the month's Command highlights. "SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 04" highlights the following activities:
1. African Lion in Morocco, Tunisia, and Ghana
2. 173rd's D-Day Commemoration in Picauville, France
3. Medical Readiness Exercise in Bujumbura, Burundi
4. 173rd's Exercise Adriatic Strike in Postojna, Slovenia
5. U.S. Army Heritage 5k Run in Vicenza, Italy
6. 173rd's Bayonet Week in Vicenza, Italy
7. Caserma Del Din 10th Anniversary in Vicenza, Italy
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889522
|VIRIN:
|230707-A-QB331-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109748470
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT