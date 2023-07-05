video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing some of the month's Command highlights. "SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 04" highlights the following activities:

1. African Lion in Morocco, Tunisia, and Ghana

2. 173rd's D-Day Commemoration in Picauville, France

3. Medical Readiness Exercise in Bujumbura, Burundi

4. 173rd's Exercise Adriatic Strike in Postojna, Slovenia

5. U.S. Army Heritage 5k Run in Vicenza, Italy

6. 173rd's Bayonet Week in Vicenza, Italy

7. Caserma Del Din 10th Anniversary in Vicenza, Italy