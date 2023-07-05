Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Pride Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.28.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Member of the Diego Garcia Pride and Heritage Committee host a moderated discussion about pride in all aspects to a panel of LGBTQ+ members of Diego Garcia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 02:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889498
    VIRIN: 230707-N-ET484-1001
    Filename: DOD_109748057
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Pride Observance, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pride
    Navy
    Pride Month
    NSFDiegoGarcia
    Pride Committee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT