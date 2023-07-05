Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2022 Hawaii Air National Guard Command Message

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    July 2023 command message from Maj. Gen. Joseph Harris and Chief Master Sgt Mey Martin. Also stay tuned for a special message from Chaplain Love.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 01:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889492
    VIRIN: 230706-Z-IX631-6157
    Filename: DOD_109747908
    Length: 00:14:20
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, July 2022 Hawaii Air National Guard Command Message, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard

