    Naval Legend and Original Naval Commando Honored at SEAL Graduation

    ENGLEWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Interview of Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Art Nicholas, one of the first naval commandos and a celebrated World War II veteran, who was honored once again as Basic Training Command (BTC) paid tribute to him with a Trident presentation during the SEAL Qualification Training Class 355 graduation.

