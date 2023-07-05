Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll USARCENT hosts ribbon cutting for FMMP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    USARCENT hosts its very first FMMP (Female Mentoring and Morale Program) inaugural event for building a stronger Army at Patton's Hall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889459
    VIRIN: 230706-A-UH812-1001
    Filename: DOD_109747287
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll USARCENT hosts ribbon cutting for FMMP, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Mentorship
    Pattons Own
    People First
    FMMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT