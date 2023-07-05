Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army FEVS Message - Deadline Extended!

    07.06.2023

    Video by Amanda Huntley 

    The deadline to take the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey is quickly approaching! The last day to take the survey is July 14th.

    Don't miss this opportunity to let your voice be heard, take the FEVS today!

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:08
    This work, Secretary of the Army FEVS Message - Deadline Extended!, by Amanda Huntley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEVS
    Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

