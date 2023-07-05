EAGLE LIGHTNING B-Roll package 1 of 2

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Air Force airmen participate in a joint terminal attack controller exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida June 20, 2023 and June 28, 2023. Combined force exercises ensure that mission success remains high when allies and partners work together to reach common goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)
|06.28.2023
|07.06.2023 15:09
|B-Roll
|889430
|230628-F-FC829-1001
|DOD_109746766
|00:00:08
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|1
|1
