U.S. Marines with the Quantico Rock Band perform aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 25, 2023. More than 3,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard and our NATO allies from Great Britain, Italy and Canada are engaging in special events throughout New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region during FWNY 2023, showcasing the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services and connecting with citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caden Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889419
|VIRIN:
|230525-M-BS495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109746567
|Length:
|00:13:22
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Quantico Marine Rock Band performs aboard the USS WASP (LHD 1) during Fleet Week, by Cpl Caden Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
