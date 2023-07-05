Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quantico Marine Rock Band performs aboard the USS WASP (LHD 1) during Fleet Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Caden Phillips 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with the Quantico Rock Band perform aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 25, 2023. More than 3,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard and our NATO allies from Great Britain, Italy and Canada are engaging in special events throughout New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region during FWNY 2023, showcasing the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services and connecting with citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caden Phillips)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889419
    VIRIN: 230525-M-BS495-1001
    Filename: DOD_109746567
    Length: 00:13:22
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico Marine Rock Band performs aboard the USS WASP (LHD 1) during Fleet Week, by Cpl Caden Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    Fleet Week
    Band
    Quantico
    FWNY2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT