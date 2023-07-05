Quantico Marine Band performs at Times Square, New York during Fleet Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Quantico Marine Band performs in Times Square as part of the first day of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023. During FWNY 2023, more than 3,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard and our NATO allies from Great Britain, Italy and Canada are engaging in special events throughout New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region, showcasing the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services and connecting with citizens. The events include free public ship tours, military static displays, and live band performances and parades. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caden Phillips)