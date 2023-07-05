The Quantico Marine Band performs in Times Square as part of the first day of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023. During FWNY 2023, more than 3,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard and our NATO allies from Great Britain, Italy and Canada are engaging in special events throughout New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region, showcasing the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services and connecting with citizens. The events include free public ship tours, military static displays, and live band performances and parades. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caden Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889417
|VIRIN:
|230524-M-BS495-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109746529
|Length:
|00:10:23
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Quantico Marine Band performs at Times Square, New York during Fleet Week, by Cpl Caden Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT