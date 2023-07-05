U.S. Marines from the 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, train Peruvian Marines from the Batallòn de Ingeniería de Infantería de Marina on proper breaching techniques and preparation of C4 charges on the Salinas firing range in support of Resolute Sentinel 23 in Peru, July 4, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering, projects, medical operations and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889403
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-SN152-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109746395
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|PE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. And Peruvian Marines conduct Breach and C4 Training, by TSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
