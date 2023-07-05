Coast Guard urges boaters to never boat under the influence

Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gradin, a maritime enforcement specialist from Coast Guard Station Mayport, educates the public on why they shouldn't drink alcohol and boat, Florida, Oct. 27, 2022. If you boat under the influence, your voyage may be terminated, the boat may be impounded, and the operator may be arrested. Penalties vary by state but can include fines, jail, and loss of boating or even driving privileges. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 10:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|889400
|VIRIN:
|221027-G-PO504-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_109746360
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
