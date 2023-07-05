Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard urges boaters to never boat under the influence

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gradin, a maritime enforcement specialist from Coast Guard Station Mayport, educates the public on why they shouldn't drink alcohol and boat, Florida, Oct. 27, 2022. If you boat under the influence, your voyage may be terminated, the boat may be impounded, and the operator may be arrested. Penalties vary by state but can include fines, jail, and loss of boating or even driving privileges. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 10:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889400
    VIRIN: 221027-G-PO504-1080
    Filename: DOD_109746360
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    operation dry water
    Station Mayport
    BUI
    op dry water
    Boat safe

