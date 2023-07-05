Why I joined the Coast Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Shaun “Nico” Nicomedes, a member at Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville Beach, discusses why he joined the Coast Guard, Jacksonvile Beach, Florida, Jun 23, 2023. Nico was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an ethnic heritage from the Phillippines, where his parents are from. One of the main reasons he wanted to join the Coast Guard was to become a first responder and save lives. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)