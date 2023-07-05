Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I joined the Coast Guard

    JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Shaun “Nico” Nicomedes, a member at Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville Beach, discusses why he joined the Coast Guard, Jacksonvile Beach, Florida, Jun 23, 2023. Nico was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an ethnic heritage from the Phillippines, where his parents are from. One of the main reasons he wanted to join the Coast Guard was to become a first responder and save lives. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 10:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 889399
    VIRIN: 230620-G-PO504-1079
    Filename: DOD_109746358
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, US 

    USCG
    ANT
    Coast Guard
    AAPI
    ANT Jacksonville beach
    AANHPI

