U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Shaun “Nico” Nicomedes, a member at Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville Beach, discusses why he joined the Coast Guard, Jacksonvile Beach, Florida, Jun 23, 2023. Nico was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an ethnic heritage from the Phillippines, where his parents are from. One of the main reasons he wanted to join the Coast Guard was to become a first responder and save lives. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 10:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|889399
|VIRIN:
|230620-G-PO504-1079
|Filename:
|DOD_109746358
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I joined the Coast Guard, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT