    Naval Air Facility Misawa Frocking Ceremony

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks 

    AFN Misawa

    Naval Air Facility Misawa held a frocking ceremony to congratulate new promotees.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 01:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889350
    VIRIN: 230614-F-HO335-1001
    Filename: DOD_109745948
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Frocking Ceremony, by SSgt Caroline Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Frocking
    Navy
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    NAF

