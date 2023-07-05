Camp Humphreys celebrates Pride Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Elizabeth Mercadante, center operations specialist for United Service Organizations Humphreys, speaks about the Rainbow Run on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 28, 2023. The USO hosted the event to recognize and support all service members and their families, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or any other aspect of their identity, to recognize Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)