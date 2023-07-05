Elizabeth Mercadante, center operations specialist for United Service Organizations Humphreys, speaks about the Rainbow Run on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 28, 2023. The USO hosted the event to recognize and support all service members and their families, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or any other aspect of their identity, to recognize Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 01:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889345
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-IE037-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109745943
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys celebrates Pride Month, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT