    Camp Humphreys celebrates Pride Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    Elizabeth Mercadante, center operations specialist for United Service Organizations Humphreys, speaks about the Rainbow Run on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 28, 2023. The USO hosted the event to recognize and support all service members and their families, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or any other aspect of their identity, to recognize Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    This work, Camp Humphreys celebrates Pride Month, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5K
    Run
    Humphreys
    Pride Month

