SOCKOR Mission

Special Operations Command Korea plans and conducts Special Operations in support of the Commander of United States Forces/United Nations Commander/Combined Forces Commander in armistice, crisis and war. SOCKOR is a functional component command of United States Forces Korea, tasked to plan and conduct Special Operations in the Korean theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)
