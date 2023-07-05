Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR Mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Special Operations Command Korea plans and conducts Special Operations in support of the Commander of United States Forces/United Nations Commander/Combined Forces Commander in armistice, crisis and war. SOCKOR is a functional component command of United States Forces Korea, tasked to plan and conduct Special Operations in the Korean theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 01:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 889344
    VIRIN: 230615-F-VY761-9337
    Filename: DOD_109745929
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

