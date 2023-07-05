U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, land at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia, June 22, 2023. The arrival of VMFA-314 at RAAF Base Williamtown marks the beginning of a series of unit-level and bilateral training events designed to enhance U.S.-Australian relationships and further develop and sustain capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889336
|VIRIN:
|230622-M-ww783-5975
|Filename:
|DOD_109745752
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight, by SGT Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT