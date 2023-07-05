Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    06.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, land at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia, June 22, 2023. The arrival of VMFA-314 at RAAF Base Williamtown marks the beginning of a series of unit-level and bilateral training events designed to enhance U.S.-Australian relationships and further develop and sustain capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889336
    VIRIN: 230622-M-ww783-5975
    Filename: DOD_109745752
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight, by SGT Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    U.S. Marine Corps
    RAAF
    ADF
    VMFA-314

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT