Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    32nd Medical BDE Juneteenth Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Melvin Jones and Clyde D Kramer

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    Juneteenth Ceremony hosted by the 32nd Medical BDE back on June 15, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 16:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 889327
    VIRIN: 230615-D-ZG682-9626
    Filename: DOD_109744992
    Length: 00:48:30
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd Medical BDE Juneteenth Ceremony, by Melvin Jones and Clyde D Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Juneteenth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT