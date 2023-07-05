Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Project Arc Recruitment Video

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Jennifer Bryant 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Project Arc Recruitment Video, July 5, 2023, Dayton, OH, (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889317
    VIRIN: 230705-F-IX606-1001
    Filename: DOD_109744674
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFWERX
    Project Arc

