This b-roll package includes video of U.S. Navy SWCC candidates going through "The Tour" - SWCC training's 72-hour crucible event. The footage includes physical training, hawser PT, swim training, running, ruck runs, boat PT, and small boat operations. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889288
|VIRIN:
|230705-N-RT381-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_109744143
|Length:
|00:10:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SWCC The Tour B-roll (Part 1), by Kashif Basharat, PO1 George Bell, PO1 Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
