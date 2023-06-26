Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 5 after boat collision near Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston hoists a man who sustained a head injury and a woman who broke her leg in a boat collision near Galveston, Texas, July 4, 2023. Five people aboard an 18-foot pleasure craft were injured and thrown into the water after their boat collided with a barge and capsized east of the Galveston Causeway. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 12:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889279
|VIRIN:
|230704-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109744024
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
