    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 5 after boat collision near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston hoists a man who sustained a head injury and a woman who broke her leg in a boat collision near Galveston, Texas, July 4, 2023. Five people aboard an 18-foot pleasure craft were injured and thrown into the water after their boat collided with a barge and capsized east of the Galveston Causeway. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889279
    VIRIN: 230704-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109744024
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    TAGS

    SAR
    Uscg
    Galveston
    Jayhawk
    helicopter
    collision
    CoastGuardNewsWire

