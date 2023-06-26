Secretary of the Army FEVS Message - Deadline Extended!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The deadline to take the FEVS is quickly approaching! The last day to complete the survey has been extended to July 14th.



Don't miss this opportunity to let your voice be heard, take the FEVS today!