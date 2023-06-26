Army Reserve Ambassador Jim Bernet tells us about what an Army Reserve Ambassador is, who they work with, and why they do what they do.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 12:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|889275
|VIRIN:
|230517-A-MG717-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_109743981
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What does an Army Reserve Ambassador do?, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
