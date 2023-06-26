Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Autonomous Aircraft Experimentation

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Francis Foose 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, Strategic Development, Planning and Experimentation, or SDPE, office has worked with other partners across the United States Air Force to perform operational experimentation in support of the Skyborg Vanguard. This effort was able to successfully:

    1. Demonstrate the scope and scale of work which will be necessary to operationalize artificial intelligence, or AI, and deliver tactical autonomy to the warfighter and

    2. Transition a process to mature autonomy concepts through digital simulation, surrogate human-on-the-loop testing, and prototype uncrewed platform flight test to deliver relevant operational capability for the future.

    In this AFRL video, members of the Autonomous Aircraft Experiment Team explain how they are using flight simulators to train Artificial Intelligence-powered systems for future-fight scenarios -- and then testing that training with autonomy-capable aircraft. With this experimentation campaign, AFRL is taking autonomous research concepts that exist in a lab and turning them into operational realities for our nation’s warfighters.

    Requests for additional information should be directed to AFRL Public affairs (AFRL/PA) at afrl.pa.inquiry@us.af.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889246
    VIRIN: 230705-F-F3963-1001
    Filename: DOD_109743671
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 

    TAGS

    AFRL
    SDPE
    AAx

