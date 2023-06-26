Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride Month Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Pride Month is a time of the year where members of the LGBTQ community can celebrate the history of the community and the progress members before them have made. From June 1st through the 30th The LGBTQ organization here at Spangdahlem organized events to celebrate pride month and make everyone feel welcome and accepted.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 05:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889214
    VIRIN: 230620-F-BY723-7335
    Filename: DOD_109743480
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Month Video, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Acceptance
    Pride Month
    AFN Spangdahlem
    LGBTQ
    A1C Jessica Heaney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT