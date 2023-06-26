Pride Month Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pride Month is a time of the year where members of the LGBTQ community can celebrate the history of the community and the progress members before them have made. From June 1st through the 30th The LGBTQ organization here at Spangdahlem organized events to celebrate pride month and make everyone feel welcome and accepted.