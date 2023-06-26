Juneteenth with KMC’s African American Heritage Committee (1080p with Graphics)

Juneteenth was celebrated by the Kaiserslautern Military Community with the African-American Heritage Committee hosting a BBQ cookout at Pulaski Park on Pulaski Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 16, 2023. Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, created in 2021. The holiday marks America’s second independence day as recognized by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (U.S. Air Force Video SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 05:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889210
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-FK174-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109743432
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PULASKI BARRACKS, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
