    Juneteenth with KMC’s African American Heritage Committee (1080p with Graphics)

    PULASKI BARRACKS, RP, GERMANY

    06.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Juneteenth was celebrated by the Kaiserslautern Military Community with the African-American Heritage Committee hosting a BBQ cookout at Pulaski Park on Pulaski Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 16, 2023. Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, created in 2021. The holiday marks America’s second independence day as recognized by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (U.S. Air Force Video SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 05:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889210
    VIRIN: 230622-F-FK174-1003
    Filename: DOD_109743432
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PULASKI BARRACKS, RP, DE

    Holiday
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Juneteenth
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    AACH

