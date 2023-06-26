Juneteenth with KMC’s African American Heritage Committee (720p with Graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Juneteenth was celebrated by the Kaiserslautern Military Community with the African-American Heritage Committee hosting a BBQ cookout at Pulaski Park on Pulaski Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 16, 2023. Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, created in 2021. The holiday marks America’s second independence day as recognized by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (U.S. Air Force Video SrA Stephanie Gelardo)