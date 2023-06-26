Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base Support Battalion, Area Support Group – Kuwait, Change of Command

    CAMP BEUHRING, KUWAIT

    01.07.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The Base Support Battalion, Area Support Group – Kuwait change of command ceremony at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, July 1, 2023. Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, presided over the ceremony which marked the end of a year-long BSB command for Lt. Col. Christopher J. Nohle, and the beginning of BSB command for Lt. Col. Rusty Isaacs. (U.S. Army video and photos by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 04:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889207
    VIRIN: 230701-D-VN697-3509
    Filename: DOD_109743404
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CAMP BEUHRING, KW

    TAGS

    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    ASG-KU BSB Change of Command 2023

