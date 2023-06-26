The Base Support Battalion, Area Support Group – Kuwait change of command ceremony at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, July 1, 2023. Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, presided over the ceremony which marked the end of a year-long BSB command for Lt. Col. Christopher J. Nohle, and the beginning of BSB command for Lt. Col. Rusty Isaacs. (U.S. Army video and photos by Claudia LaMantia)
|01.07.2023
|07.05.2023 04:03
|Package
|889207
|230701-D-VN697-3509
|DOD_109743404
|00:00:57
|Location:
|CAMP BEUHRING, KW
|2
|2
