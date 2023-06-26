This public service announcement addresses frequently asked questions about Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance (OCOLA). OCOLA is a non-taxable allowance designed to ensure service members assigned OCONUS maintain an equivalent level of purchasing power as their CONUS counterparts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 01:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|889201
|VIRIN:
|230601-F-WN543-2872
|Filename:
|DOD_109743188
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is OCOLA?, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT