What is OCOLA?

    JAPAN

    06.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    This public service announcement addresses frequently asked questions about Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance (OCOLA). OCOLA is a non-taxable allowance designed to ensure service members assigned OCONUS maintain an equivalent level of purchasing power as their CONUS counterparts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 01:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889201
    VIRIN: 230601-F-WN543-2872
    Filename: DOD_109743188
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

