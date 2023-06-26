Airmen assigned to the 91st ARS interact with Disney characters and guests prior to a flyover at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover involved a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and multiple F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing. The flyover was conducted in celebration of the Fourth of July and highlighted the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 23:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889199
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-TE518-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109743133
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Patriotic Mickey Welcomes MacDill Airmen At Disney World, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT