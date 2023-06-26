NSF Diego Garcia Pride Month Color Run

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Chase Pitt, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Security Department, speaks about the importance of the representation and equality for Sailors, Airmen, and civilians onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 23:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889198
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-LA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109743132
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
