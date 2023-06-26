Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Pride Month Color Run

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.24.2023

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Chase Pitt, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Security Department, speaks about the importance of the representation and equality for Sailors, Airmen, and civilians onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 23:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889198
    VIRIN: 230626-N-LA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109743132
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    Pride
    MWR
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Color Run

