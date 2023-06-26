Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motorcycle Safety PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Alex Elliot 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey goes over important Army regulations for service members to ride motorcycles. The Army takes bike safety very seriously, and that is why these rules are in place to ensure Soldiers are as safe as possible on the road.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 17:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889166
    VIRIN: 230630-A-FP115-8942
    Filename: DOD_109742387
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: LONDONDERRY, NH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety PSA, by SPC Alex Elliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    motorcycle safety
    psa
    motorcycle course
    bike course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT