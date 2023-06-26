Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey goes over important Army regulations for service members to ride motorcycles. The Army takes bike safety very seriously, and that is why these rules are in place to ensure Soldiers are as safe as possible on the road.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 17:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|889166
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-FP115-8942
|Filename:
|DOD_109742387
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|LONDONDERRY, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Motorcycle Safety PSA, by SPC Alex Elliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT