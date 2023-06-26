Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating America

    SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    88th Mission Command Support Group

    The 338th Army Band, under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Teresa Hudson, performs concerts during the 4th of July weekend throughout Michigan from 30 June to 4 July, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889163
    VIRIN: 230703-A-YK713-1001
    Filename: DOD_109742290
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, US 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Independence Day

    TAGS

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Concert
    338th Army Band
    88th RD
    88th MCSG

