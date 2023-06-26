Celebrating America

The 338th Army Band, under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Teresa Hudson, performs concerts during the 4th of July weekend throughout Michigan from 30 June to 4 July, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889163
|VIRIN:
|230703-A-YK713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109742290
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Independence Day
