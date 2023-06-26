Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 FEVS Reminder

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Amanda Huntley 

    U.S. Army Civilian Workforce Transformation

    The deadline is quickly approaching to complete the 2023 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS). The last day to complete the survey is July 14, 2023.

    Let your voice be heard. Take the FEVS today!

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889161
    VIRIN: 230703-A-WF488-1001
    Filename: DOD_109742223
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VA, US

    FEVS
    army civilian
    Army Civilian Corps
    Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

