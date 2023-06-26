The deadline is quickly approaching to complete the 2023 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS). The last day to complete the survey is July 14, 2023.
Let your voice be heard. Take the FEVS today!
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889161
|VIRIN:
|230703-A-WF488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109742223
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 FEVS Reminder, by Amanda Huntley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
