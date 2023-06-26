Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army SOH Star Ceremony - USACE Rock Island District

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Frances Candelaria 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    The USACE Rock Island District was awarded the U.S. Army's Safety and Occupational Health Star Award during a ceremony held June 29, 2023, at the District Headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal. This achievement marks the culmination of several years of process development and mentorship which has integrated safety into the culture of the organization and provided a method for continuous improvement.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889159
    VIRIN: 230629-A-JD595-6291
    Filename: DOD_109742138
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army SOH Star Ceremony - USACE Rock Island District, by Frances Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rock Island Arsenal

    Safety
    CESOHMS
    USACE Rock Island
    Army Star Award

