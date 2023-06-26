A-Roll: U.S. and British forces with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland begin exercise Aliwal Surge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dominick Ferrara, a fire support officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, talks about his experience working alongside British army soldiers from the U.K. Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, while conducting a road march across the Poland-Lithuania border and then through Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, as they participate in exercise Aliwal Surge, June 28. Aliwal Surge is a multifaceted operation involving Soldiers from across NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. It is a short-notice readiness exercise designed to test the interoperability and innovation of the participating military units. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)