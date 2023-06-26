Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-Roll: U.S. and British forces with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland begin exercise Aliwal Surge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    06.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dominick Ferrara, a fire support officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, talks about his experience working alongside British army soldiers from the U.K. Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, while conducting a road march across the Poland-Lithuania border and then through Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, as they participate in exercise Aliwal Surge, June 28. Aliwal Surge is a multifaceted operation involving Soldiers from across NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. It is a short-notice readiness exercise designed to test the interoperability and innovation of the participating military units. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 12:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889152
    VIRIN: 230628-Z-YU904-1002
    Filename: DOD_109742065
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll: U.S. and British forces with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland begin exercise Aliwal Surge, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT