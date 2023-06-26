Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed on the 4th of July

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    In a message to the men and women of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Crosslin, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, talk about what the 4th of July means to them and discuss what it means to serve in a deployed location on Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889147
    VIRIN: 230703-F-WT152-8458
    Filename: DOD_109741884
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed on the 4th of July, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    overseas
    middle east
    deployment
    4th of July
    fourth of july

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT