In a message to the men and women of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Crosslin, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, talk about what the 4th of July means to them and discuss what it means to serve in a deployed location on Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 09:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889147
|VIRIN:
|230703-F-WT152-8458
|Filename:
|DOD_109741884
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Deployed on the 4th of July, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
