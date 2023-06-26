Deployed on the 4th of July

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a message to the men and women of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Crosslin, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, talk about what the 4th of July means to them and discuss what it means to serve in a deployed location on Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)