Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen return to Peoria from exercise Air Defender 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois National Guard, return from participating in exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany and deplane a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft at Peoria, Illinois, July 1, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889142
    VIRIN: 230701-Z-QB509-2001
    Filename: DOD_109741575
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen return to Peoria from exercise Air Defender 2023, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT