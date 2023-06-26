A Broll Package of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023 in support of Northern Edge 23-2. NE 23-2 provides a unique opportunity for the joint, multinational participants to hone current and test future applications of defense capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889141
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-PN902-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109741521
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 Broll Package, by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
