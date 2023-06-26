Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A B-Roll package of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023 in support of Northern Edge 23-2. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training which is vital to successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889139
    VIRIN: 230702-F-DU754-2002
    Filename: DOD_109741510
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2, by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F 16
    366 FW
    Northern Edge

