A B-Roll package of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023 in support of Northern Edge 23-2. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training which is vital to successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889139
|VIRIN:
|230702-F-DU754-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109741510
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
