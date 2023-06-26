Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Anniversary of the Battle of Cuzco Well

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Colton Garrett 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers stationed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay commemorated the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Cuzco Well at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 25, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to remember the events of the battle and to symbolize the correlation between the innovation and hardships individual Marines faced during the Spanish American War, and every conflict our nation has been a part of since. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)

    TAGS

    Documentary
    History
    U.S. Marine Corps Museum
    Force Design 2030
    U.S. Marine Corps History Division
    U.S. Marine Corps Security Force Company Guantanamo Bay

