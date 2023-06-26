video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers stationed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay commemorated the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Cuzco Well at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 25, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to remember the events of the battle and to symbolize the correlation between the innovation and hardships individual Marines faced during the Spanish American War, and every conflict our nation has been a part of since. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)