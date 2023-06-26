U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers stationed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay commemorated the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Cuzco Well at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 25, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to remember the events of the battle and to symbolize the correlation between the innovation and hardships individual Marines faced during the Spanish American War, and every conflict our nation has been a part of since. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 19:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889133
|VIRIN:
|230701-M-FS141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109741427
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 125th Anniversary of the Battle of Cuzco Well, by Sgt Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT